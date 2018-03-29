Sen. John Barrasso, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Sen. Mike Enzi talk to the press after a tour of the Black Thunder Coal Mine outside of Wright, Wyo., Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018.
Sen. John Barrasso, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Sen. Mike Enzi talk to the press after a tour of the Black Thunder Coal Mine outside of Wright, Wyo., Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018. The Casper Star-Tribune via AP Josh Galemor
Sen. John Barrasso, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Sen. Mike Enzi talk to the press after a tour of the Black Thunder Coal Mine outside of Wright, Wyo., Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018. The Casper Star-Tribune via AP Josh Galemor

Nation & World

EPA's Pruitt lived in DC condo connected to energy lobbyist

By MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press

March 29, 2018 05:12 PM

WASHINGTON

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is reported to have lived in a Capitol Hill condominium linked to a prominent Washington lobbyist whose firm represents a roster of fossil fuel companies.

ABC News reported Thursday that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has been living in a building about a block from the Capitol. Records show three units inside the building as belonging to a corporation co-owned by the wife of Steven Hart. He's the chairman and CEO of the lobbying firm Williams and Jensen PLLC.

Hart told the Associated Press on Thursday that Pruitt was a casual friend who signed a market-based, short-term lease.

Clients of Hart's firm include Exxon Mobil Corp. and liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy Inc.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

EPA's press office didn't respond to messages seeking comment.

  Comments  