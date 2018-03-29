US judge opens door for thousands to apply for asylum

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017 file photo, protesters chant "Free Daniel" during a demonstration, outside the federal courthouse in Seattle, where a hearing was held for Daniel Ramirez Medina, a Seattle-area man who was arrested by immigration agents. A federal judge in Seattle has opened the door for thousands of immigrants to apply for asylum, finding that the Department of Homeland Security has routinely failed to notify them of a deadline for filing their applications. Ted S. Warren,File AP Photo