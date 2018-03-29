Immigrant mother hiding in NY sanctuary church vows to stay

While Jeanette Vizguerra, left, and Myrna Lazcano, third from left, look on Aura Hernandez, second from left, becomes emotional as Sunita Viswanath washes her feet during a service at the Fourth Universalist Society in New York, Thursday, March 29, 2018. People participated in the service to show support for Hernandez, an undocumented immigrant that has taken sanctuary in the church to prevent her from being separated from her family. Supporters participated in a Maundy Thursday service and washed the undocumented immigrants' feet, recreating the moment when when Jesus washed his apostles' feet. Seth Wenig AP Photo