Austin police chief calls bomber 'domestic terrorist'

FILE - In this March 21, 2018 file photo, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley briefs the media in the Austin suburb of Round Rock, Texas. Manley says a "domestic terrorist" set off a series of explosions that killed two people and severely wounded four others in the Texas capital. Manley had previously hesitated to label the bombings domestic terrorism, citing the ongoing investigation. But at a meeting Thursday, March 29 on the police and community response to the bombings, Manley labeled the accused bomber a "domestic terrorist for what he did to us." Eric Gay, File AP Photo