Solved: Portrait of mystery high court justice identified

This February 2018 photo released by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court shows an oil painting of an unidentified former court justice painted by an unknown artist, which hangs in the court's collection of images of retired justices in Boston. Seven weeks after Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants sought the help of the public to identify the unnamed justice in a portrait hanging outside of his chambers, the court has announced that it has received credible information that the unidentified justice is the Honorable Lemuel Shaw

b. 1781 - d. 1861), who was appointed to the Supreme Judicial Court as Chief Justice on Aug. 31, 1830, retiring on Aug. 21, 1860.