Former speaker of Indonesia's parliament Setya Novanto, center, smiles as he enters the court room after a break during his hearing at the Corruption Cases Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 29, 2018. The top Indonesian politician was accused of involvement in a conspiracy of dozens of officials who used the introduction of an electronic ID system to steal more than $170 million of public money.
Former speaker of Indonesia's parliament Setya Novanto, center, smiles as he enters the court room after a break during his hearing at the Corruption Cases Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 29, 2018. The top Indonesian politician was accused of involvement in a conspiracy of dozens of officials who used the introduction of an electronic ID system to steal more than $170 million of public money. Achmad Ibrahim AP Photo
Former speaker of Indonesia's parliament Setya Novanto, center, smiles as he enters the court room after a break during his hearing at the Corruption Cases Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 29, 2018. The top Indonesian politician was accused of involvement in a conspiracy of dozens of officials who used the introduction of an electronic ID system to steal more than $170 million of public money. Achmad Ibrahim AP Photo

Nation & World

Prosecutors demand 16 years prison for Indonesian politician

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 04:24 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Prosecutors are demanding 16 years in prison for a senior Indonesian politician accused of playing a key role in the theft by officials of $170 million of public money.

At a sentencing demand hearing on Thursday, prosecutors also called for fines and seizure of Setya Novanto's assets if he fails to return $7.4 million he allegedly received as part of the corruption conspiracy.

Anti-corruption police allege Novanto was among about 80 people, mostly officials and legislators, who used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system in 2011 and 2012 to steal more than a third of the funds.

Novanto, the former speaker of Indonesia's parliament and senior member of the Golkar party, denies any wrongdoing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  