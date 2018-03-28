The Latest: Community mourns man killed by Sacramento police

Stevante Clark stands on a desk as he shouts the name of his brother Stephon Clark, who was fatally shot by police a week earlier, during a meeting of the Sacramento City Council, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Stevante Clark disrupted the meeting and demanded to speak, causing the city council to adjourn for a roughly 15-minute recess as a result of the disruption. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo