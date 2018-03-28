Tennessee lawmaker questions motives of female accusers

In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. David Byrd speaks about a bill he is sponsoring that will allow school employees to carry guns at the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville, Tenn. Byrd, who is accused by three adult women of sexually assaulting them when they were teenagers, has denied wrongdoing. The allegations, reported by WSMV on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, date back to when Byrd, R-Waynesboro, served as head coach of the Wayne County High School women’s basketball team, the Lady Cats. The Tennessean via AP George Walker IV