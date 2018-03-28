Slain hero of French extremist attack gets posthumous honor

File - In this file photo provided by regional newspaper Ouest France, Arnaud Beltrame poses for a photo in Avranches, western France. The slain hero of last week’s extremist attack in southern France is to be posthumously awarded the Legion of Honor by French President Emmanuel Macron. France’s highest award will be bestowed on Col. Arnaud Beltrame on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, a day of a national homage to him comprising a procession from Paris’ Pantheon and a ceremony at Hotel des Invalides. Ouest France via AP, File)