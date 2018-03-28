Islamic State haunts northern Iraq months after its defeat

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, federal security forces and local police man a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Kirkuk, Iraq. Islamic State insurgent attacks and kidnappings are on the rise in northern Iraq, particularly around the city of Kirkuk were political tensions have further fractured security forces there. Iraqi security officials say despite prime minister Haider al-Abadi’s declaration of victory over IS last December, some 200 members of Iraq’s security forces have been killed across the country in the past few months alone. Khalid Mohammed, File AP Photo