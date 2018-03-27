Slain black man's family angry: White officers not charged

FILE - In this July 6, 2016 file photo, photos of Alton Sterling are taped to the wall at a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S convenience store in Baton Rouge, La. Sterling, was shot and killed outside the store where he was selling CDs by Baton Rouge police. On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Louisiana's attorney general ruled out criminal charges against two white Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of Sterling. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo