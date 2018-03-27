Saudi crown prince and UN leader meet to talk about Yemen

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have met to discuss Yemen as a war between a Saudi-led military coalition and Yemen's Houthi rebels enters its fourth year.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says the prince and the U.N. leader "had a very productive and comprehensive meeting" Tuesday.
Prince Mohammed delivered a previously pledged $930 million Saudi and Emirati contribution to humanitarian efforts in Yemen.
The U.N. says the men discussed protecting civilians, allowing humanitarian access, keeping ports open and working toward a political settlement. Al-Jubeir says they talked about avoiding foreign intervention in Yemen, particularly from Iran.
Western countries and U.N. researchers have accused Iran of supplying arms to the Houthis. Iran denies it.
The U.S. provides logistical support and weaponry to the coalition.
