APNewsBreak: American Samoans sue for birthright citizenship

In this undated image provided by nonprofit advocacy and legal group Equally American, John Fitisemanu, an American Samoan and the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against the United States seeking full U.S. citizenship, poses for a photo in Salt Lake City, Utah. A lawsuit filed Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in federal court in Utah seeks to grant U.S. citizenship status to American Samoans. John Fitisemanu, and others who were born in American Samoa, are asking the court for citizenship under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which confers citizenship at birth to anyone born in the U.S. Equally American via AP Katrina Keil Youd