Egypt tries to boost voter turnout with incentives, threats

A woman gestures as an army soldier guards a polling station during the second day of the presidential election at a polling station in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Egyptians were voting Tuesday on the second day of a lackluster election that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is virtually certain to win after all serious rivals were either arrested or intimidated into dropping out of the race ahead of balloting. Amr Nabil AP Photo