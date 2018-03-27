Sheriff's Office: 2 young children found dead inside vehicle

Authorities say two young children have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural community in east-central Arizona.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says no information is immediately available on circumstances of the deaths of the 2-year-old and 10-month-old children found dead at a home in Superior.
There's no word on whether anybody has been arrested or detained but sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says autopsies will be conducted Tuesday to determine causes of death.
Superior is approximately 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix.
A call to Superior Mayor Mila Besich Lira at City Hall was directed to Pinal County authorities.
