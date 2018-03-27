Videos show volunteer officer shooting at moving car

Florence, S.C., Mayor Stephen Wukela, center, talks about the shooting a a black driver by a white constable during a news conference Tuesday, March 27, 2018. He is joined by City Council members Teresa Myers Ervin, left, and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, right. A volunteer police officer in South Carolina fired as many as eight bullets at a black driver last Saturday, who refused to get out of his vehicle during a traffic stop and appeared to be looking for something inside, a prosecutor said. Jeffrey Collins AP Photo