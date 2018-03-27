Amid tensions with Turkey, Iraqi PM orders forces to border

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of his ruling party in Trabzon, Turkey, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Erdogan has announced the country is conducting operations in northern Iraq against Kurdish rebels it deems "terrorists." Erdogan on Sunday said "operations" have begun in Sinjar to clear the mountainous area of Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, fighters. Pool Photo via AP Murat Cetinmuhurdar