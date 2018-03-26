Japanese official denies Abe pressure in school land deal

Nobuhisa Sagawa, a former National Tax Agency head, pauses as he testifies before an upper house panel at the parliament in Tokyo Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Sagawa denied Prime Minister Shinzo Abe or his wife Akie Abe instructed bureaucrats to alter documents to erase signs of their role a widening school land sale scandal, but left many key questions unanswered. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo