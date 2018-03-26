Army veteran in US since age 8 deported after prison stint

In a Thursday, March 15, 2018 photo, Esperanza Perez, mother of Miguel Perez, a veteran who is facing deportation to Mexico, is comforted by Luis Retamal after receiving news that her son was denied U.S. citizenship. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed Monday, Monday, March 26, 2018 that Miguel Perez has been deported to Mexico because of a 2008 drug-trafficking conviction. Chicago Tribune via AP Antonio Perez