AP-NORC Poll: Americans open to Trump's planned NKorea talks

FILE - This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaking in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington on Feb. 26, 2018, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending in the party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea on May 9, 2016. Americans appear open to Trump’s decision to negotiate directly with the North Korean leader, and are less concerned than in recent months by the threat posed by the pariah nation’s nuclear weapons. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, taken after Trump agreed to what would be unprecedented meeting with the North Korean leader. Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo