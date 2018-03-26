Egypt vote overshadowed by missing contenders

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2012 file photo, then Egyptian armed forces Chief of Staff, Sami Annan prays for 16 Egyptian soldiers who were killed, in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is running virtually unopposed in this week's elections after a series of potentially serious candidates were arrested or withdrew from the race under pressure. In January 2018, Annan announced his intent to challenge el-Sissi. On Jan. 23, the military detained him over charges that included incitement against the armed forces and forgery. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo