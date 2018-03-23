Lincoln to Thai king: Thanks but no thanks for the elephants

In this March 22, 2018, photo, a letter written by U.S. President Abraham Lincoln in 1862 replying to Thailand's King Mongkut is on display at the exhibition "Great and Good Friends," inside Grand Palace Bangkok, Thailand. Lincoln, likely bemused and relieved at the distraction from America’s then-raging Civil War, politely declined Mongut’s offer to send a pair of elephants as a gift to the United States, saying his country uses the steam engine and would have no use for the working animals. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo