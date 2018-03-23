Oversight panel seeks details on Interior's pricey doors

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks about the Trump Administration's energy policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. Zinke says his agency has negotiated a significantly lower price for an upgrade to double doors in his office now set to cost nearly $139,000. Zinke told a House committee March 15 that “we got it down to $75,000” by “manipulating” the contract terms. A spokeswoman later said officials are still negotiating down the cost and don't yet have a final contract. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo