Bolivians demand access to sea at nationwide parades

People hold sign signs that reads in Spanish "Sea," as the remains of the Bolivian national hero Eduardo Abaroa are moved to be exhibited on the "Day of the Sea," in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Abaroa died fighting off a Chilean attack during the 1879 to 1883 war in which Bolivia lost its only access to the sea. Bolivia celebrates its "Day of the Sea" on Friday, March 23. Juan Karita AP Photo