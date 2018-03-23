Foreign adoptions by US families drop by 12 percent

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, a child reaches towards a minder at a foster home of the New Hope Foundation, a charity that provides care and medical treatment for babies with deformities that can be corrected with surgery, on the outskirts of Beijing, China. The number of foreign children adopted by U.S. parents dropped more than 12 percent in 2017, accelerating a decline that's now continued for 13 years, according to new State Department figures. Sharp drops in adoptions from China and Congo more than offset notable increases from many countries, including India, Columbia and Nigeria. Ng Han Guan AP Photo