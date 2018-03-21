White House issues threat over leaked Trump briefing papers

In this March 20, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington. The tempest over President Donald Trump's congratulatory phone call to Russia's Vladimir Putin is quickly evolving into an uproar over a White House leak about the call. The leak has sparked an internal investigation and speculation over who might be the next person forced out of the West Wing. The White House says in a statement it would be a "fireable offense and likely illegal" to leak Trump's briefing papers to the press. Evan Vucci AP Photo