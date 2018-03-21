Gun used in California killing had been wrongfully returned

FILE - In this March 17, 2018, file photo, a law enforcement officer walks through The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself at the shopping center. Sheriff's officials say they wrongfully returned a seized gun that the California man later used to kill his ex-wife inside the busy shopping mall. The Ventura County Star via AP, File Gretchen Wenner