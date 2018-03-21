UN urges Libya rivals to end political crisis

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Ghassan Salame, U.N. Special Representative and Head of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya

UNSMIL), delivers his speech during the Forum MED 2017, a summit of foreign ministers of Mediterranean countries, in Rome. The U.N. Security Council in a statement is urging rival leaders in Libya to engage in talks and put an end to the country's political crisis. Salame, U.N. envoy for Libya, said in a briefing Wednesday, March 21, 2018, "the political process must progress, as the status quo is untenable."