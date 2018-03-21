The Latest: Boy shot at school released from hospital

Teachers and school employees depart Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in Great Mills, Md. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before an armed school resource officer was able to intervene, and each of them fired one more round as the shooter was fatally wounded, a sheriff said. St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron said the student with the handgun was declared dead at a hospital, and the other two students were in critical condition. He said the officer was not harmed. Alex Brandon AP Photo