Vigil held after officer charged in Australia woman's death

A memorial to Australian Justine Ruszczyk Damond is displayed Wednesday, March 21, 2018, near the alley where a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed her in July 2017 in Minneapolis, Minn. Neighbors, friends and activists held a vigil for Damond after the officer was charged in her death. About 50 people gathered Tuesday evening near the site where she was fatally shot in July. The 40-year-old life coach was killed by Officer Mohamed Noor after she called police to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter earlier Tuesday. Jeff Baenen AP Photo