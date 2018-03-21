Catalonia lawmakers to vote on leader facing rebellion probe

FILE - This is a Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 file photo of Jordi Sanchez, president of the pro-independence Catalan National Assembly leaves the national court during a break in Madrid, Spain. Catalan separatist Jordi Sanchez's lawyers say the jailed activist is ready to give up his seat in Catalonia's parliament, which would effectively end his bid to become the region's next leader. The law firm defending Sanchez says the offer was made because of difficulties in carrying out his duties as a lawmaker and being blocked by Spain's top court from attending a parliamentary vote to be elected Catalonia's president. AP Photo