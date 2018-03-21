Syrian rebels to evacuate opposition-held town in Ghouta

In this photo released on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a boy, who was injured by a mortar attack on a market in the Kashkol neighborhood, receiving treatment at a hospital, in Damascus, Syria. The death toll from a rebel mortar assault on a market in Damascus has risen to over 40, according to state media, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the capital since the start of the seven-year civil war. SANA via AP)