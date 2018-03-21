In the age of Trump, Schwarzenegger wants centrist GOP

FILE - In this March 6, 2016, file photo, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger introduces Republican presidential candidate, Ohio Gov. John Kasich during a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio. Can California's faded Republican Party make a comeback? Schwarzenegger will take up that question Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at an event in Los Angeles organized by a group that hopes to move the GOP in a new direction in the age of President Donald Trump. He'll be joined by another Republican centrist, Kasich, who was a Trump rival in the 2016 presidential campaign. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo