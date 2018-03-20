This March 20, 2018 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minneapolis, Minn., shows Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor, after he turned himself in to the Hennepin County Jail. Noor was charged Tuesday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, last July, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in Minneapolis.
Nation & World

Complaint: 2 officers 'spooked' before shooting 911 caller

By AMY FORLITI Associated Press

March 20, 2018 11:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

The partner of a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman said both men "got spooked" when she approached their SUV.

Officer Mohamed Noor was charged Tuesday in the July shooting of Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS'-chehk) Damond. Damond had called 911 minutes before she was shot about a possible sexual assault behind her home.

A criminal complaint says Noor's partner, Matthew Harrity, pulled his gun upon hearing a sound and catching a glimpse of someone behind their SUV.

When Damond came up to Harrity's window, he didn't shoot. But Noor did — firing across his partner's body and killing Damond. Harrity told his supervisor both men "got spooked" when they were approached.

A prosecutor says Noor acted recklessly.

