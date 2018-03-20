100s honor lives of women killed at California vet center

Yountville Mayor John Dunbar speaks at a Celebration of Life service, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Yountville, Calif., in remembrance of Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba and her unborn child, who were all killed by a combat veteran earlier in the month at The Pathway Home building. The Napa Valley Register via AP J.L. Sousa