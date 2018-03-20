The Latest: School investigated threats last month

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Dog reunited with family after being shipped halfway around the world Pause Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU Drunk driver hits himself with his own car 14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. Several injuries have been reported. The local sheriff’s department urged parents to avoid going to the scene and to instead report to a nearby high school. The Bay Net via Storyful

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. Several injuries have been reported. The local sheriff’s department urged parents to avoid going to the scene and to instead report to a nearby high school. The Bay Net via Storyful