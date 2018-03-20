Slovak president rejects proposal for new government

FILE - In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo, people celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government as a way out of the political crisis during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. It was report on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 that Slovakia's president Andrej Kiska has rejected a proposal for a new government amid a crisis triggered by the slayings of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo