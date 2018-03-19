Senate intelligence leaders aim to prevent election hacking

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, confers with committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. With the 2018 primary season already underway, Burr and Warner are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference. The two will preview some of the committee’s recommendations for improving the nation’s election infrastructure at a news conference Tuesday, March 20, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo