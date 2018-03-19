Videos show an assured Assad driving himself to Syria battle

This frame grab from video released Sunday, March, 18, 2018 by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad driving himself to the newly captured areas of eastern Ghouta, near the capital Damascus, Syria. Assad's trip, captured in a remarkable set of videos filmed inside the car and published by his office on Sunday, show the president calm and assured as his forces appear close to clinching one of their most significant victories in the country's seven-year long civil war. Syrian Presidency Facebook Page via AP)