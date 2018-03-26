Keeping refugee families apart, reuniting others next door

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MARCH 26, 2018 AND THEREAFTER-Fadumo Hussein, 45, a Muslim refugee from Somalia, listens during an interview in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Weeks before the announcement of President Donald Trump’s ban on arrivals from several, mostly Muslim countries, Hussein's parents, who are 75 and 76, had been approved for entry to the U.S. Their arrival was scheduled for February 2017. More than a year later, they remain stuck in Uganda, their case on hold. Martha Irvine AP Photo