FILE – In this April 22, 2014, file photo, former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne waves as the audience sings him "Happy Birthday" and his wife Ruthi Zinn Byrne applauds, to mark his 90th birthday during the annual "Congressional Dinner" of the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. A ceremony at Healy’s Tavern in Jersey City on Friday, March 16, 2018, will honor Byrne, who died in January at age 93. Byrne used to joke he wanted his ashes placed in Hudson County, known for its history of political shenanigans, so he could stay active in politics. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Late governor's ashes take trip to saloon, per his wishes

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 04:08 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Brendan Byrne always had a soft spot for New Jersey's Hudson County, and now the late governor's ashes reside at a saloon there — temporarily.

Supporters of Byrne congregated Friday in Jersey City for a ceremony led by another former Democratic governor, Jim McGreevey.

Byrne used to joke that he wanted his ashes placed in Hudson County, known for its history of political shenanigans, so he could stay active in politics.

They'll stay at the bar through St. Patrick's Day. Tom Byrne said the family was deciding on a permanent spot for his father's ashes.

Gov. Byrne served two terms in the 1970s. He died in January at age 93.

