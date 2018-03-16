Late governor's ashes take trip to saloon, per his wishes

FILE – In this April 22, 2014, file photo, former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne waves as the audience sings him "Happy Birthday" and his wife Ruthi Zinn Byrne applauds, to mark his 90th birthday during the annual "Congressional Dinner" of the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. A ceremony at Healy’s Tavern in Jersey City on Friday, March 16, 2018, will honor Byrne, who died in January at age 93. Byrne used to joke he wanted his ashes placed in Hudson County, known for its history of political shenanigans, so he could stay active in politics. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo