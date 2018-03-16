The Latest: Nevada Sen. Heller thanks Trump for support

FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Danny Tarkanian participates in a Republican debate for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in Henderson, Nev. President Donald Trump has cleared a primary election path for one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans running for re-election this year, persuading Sen. Dean Heller's GOP opponent to drop out of the race and instead run for a House seat. Tarkanian of Las Vegas, who has frequently criticized Heller for failing to be a strong supporter of Trump, announced Friday, March 16, 2018, that at the president's request, he decided to leave the Senate race and instead run for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. John Locher, File AP Photo