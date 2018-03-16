Brynn Cook, right joins other protesters outside the courthouse before the trial of DeAndre Harris at the Charlottesville District Court on Friday, March 16, 2018 in Charlottesville, Va. Harris was charged with unlawful wounding charge related to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.
Brynn Cook, right joins other protesters outside the courthouse before the trial of DeAndre Harris at the Charlottesville District Court on Friday, March 16, 2018 in Charlottesville, Va. Harris was charged with unlawful wounding charge related to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. The Daily Progress via AP Zack Wajsgras
Man beaten at white nationalist rally not guilty of assault

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 12:48 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A black man who was severely beaten during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and then charged with misdemeanor assault in the same incident has been found not guilty.

Local news outlets report a Charlottesville judge said Friday it was clear DeAndre Harris didn't intend to harm the man who made a complaint against him.

Photos and videos of the Aug. 12 attack on Harris in a parking garage were widely shared online. Harris was left with serious injuries.

Harold Crews, state chairman of the North Carolina League of the South, sought the charge against Harris, who turned himself in after a warrant was issued.

The Daily Progress reports around 100 people came to the Charlottesville General District Court on Friday to show their support for Harris.

