Missouri defends 241-year prison sentence for 16-year-old

FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley speaks at a news conference in St. Louis. Missouri is defending a prison sentence for a man who isn’t eligible for parole until “great old age” _ in this case, 112 _ for robbery and other crimes he committed on a single day when he was 16. State Attorney General Josh Hawley says in a Supreme Court filing that defendant Bobby Bostic’s 241-year sentence for 18 separate crimes does not violate the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Jim Salter File AP Photo