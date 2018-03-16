Family stunned after police say successful banker shot cops

This March 15, 2018 photo provided by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office shows Christian McCall at the Mecklenburg County jail in North Carolina. McCall, a banker suspected of killing a police officer and wounding three others after a domestic dispute two months ago, spent eight years in the Army and had a successful professional career making nearly $86,000 a year. The burst of unusual violence stunned family, who said they didn't see any signs of looming problems or a violent breakdown. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department via AP)