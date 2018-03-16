The Latest: Syrian army claims 70 percent of eastern Ghouta

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings as they fleeing from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. Thousands of civilians streamed out of Syria's besieged, opposition-held enclave of eastern Ghouta on Thursday, crossing on foot and in pick-up trucks and tractors to government-held territory near the capital, Damascus, according to footage on state-run Syrian television. SANA via AP)