Talks on Iran nuclear deal amid questions of US commitment

FILE - This is Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 file photo of CIA Director Michael Pompeo, as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Iran nuclear deal was in near terminal condition and on life support even before President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, but his dismissal this week may hasten its demise. As CIA chief and Iran hawk Mike Pompeo prepares to take the helm of the State Department, the Trump administration is weighing whether to withdraw from the agreement earlier than the president has threatened, according to officials and outside advisers briefed on the matter. ﻿﻿ Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo