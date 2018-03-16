Anti-gay bias allegations roil Hawaii US House race

FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file photo, Hawaii Lt. Gov. Doug Chin poses for a photo in Honolulu. Chin, a well-known Democratic candidate for Congress who gained notoriety opposing President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting mostly-Muslim countries is being forced to explain a decades-old rant perceived as intolerant of gay people. Chin said he won't "quibble" about what's on a recording posted on YouTube last year, or its context, and has apologized. Audrey McAvoy, File AP Photo