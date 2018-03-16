Ohio Parole Board recommends condemned killer be spared

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows William Montgomery, sentenced to death for the fatal shooting of Debra Ogle during a March 1986 robbery in Toledo, Ohio. The Ohio Parole Board is ready to recommend whether the condemned killer should be spared ahead of the scheduled execution on April 11, 2018. At issue before the board is a request for clemency by the attorney for death row inmate Montgomery.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)