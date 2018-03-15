New China 'crime' crackdown targets threats to party rule

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, Chinese paramilitary police march during a flag raising ceremony near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tibetan activists, housing petitioners and other campaigners are targets of a new national campaign in China against so-called organized crime. The sweep expands the range of people law enforcement officials can take into custody in the name of preserving peace and order. Analysts say the crackdown will help President Xi Jinping win political support in counties and villages, boosting his legitimacy as he prepares to rule the country indefinitely. Color China Photo via AP, File)